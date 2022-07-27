Vampire Academy Season 1

Vampire Academy Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lissa, a Royal vampire, and her best friend and protector, Rose, navigate romance, class politics, and ancient magic at their boarding school for vampires.

When a mysterious bond develops between the two friends, they must work together to decipher it, all while facing threats inside the gates and out, including the bloodthirsty and undead Strigoi.

Based on the international best-selling series from Richelle Mead.

Directed by Bille Woodruff (pilot episode) starring Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J.

August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, Andrew Liner release date September 15, 2022 (on Peacock)