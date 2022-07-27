Running with the Devil The Wild World of John McAfee

Running with the Devil The Wild World of John McAfee Trailer - He's the original computer genius gone rogue, inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus.

At his peak, John McAfee was worth $100 million.

But when his neighbor was murdered, McAfee went on the run -- and invited a film crew with him.

With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he's pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world.

Directed by Charlie Russell release date August 24, 2022 (on Netflix)