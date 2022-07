ME TIME Movie

ME TIME Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Directed by John Hamburg starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O.

Yang release date August 26, 2022 (on Netflix)