Samaritan Movie (2022) - Sylvester Stallone

Samaritan Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) suspects that his mysteriously reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually the legendary vigilante Samaritan, who was reported dead 20 years ago.

With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Directed by Julius Avery starring Sylvester Stallone, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, Pilou Asbaek, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias, Martin Starr release date August 26, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)