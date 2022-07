Monsoon session: Protesting MPs harassed by mosquitoes, shares video on Twitter | Oneindia News*News

Suspended MPs protested outside the parliament on Wednesday night and were harassed by mosquitoes.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore shared a video on Twitter and asked health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to save the blood of the Indians.

