Do you know the true Church or are you deceived?

Would you like to know the 25 doctrinal lies about the false church system?

Visit us at www.yahsassembly.org for a complete series teaching on Replacement Theology and many other Scriptural truths.

Also check out our New Book called " The End of The New World Order" by Pastor Larry Scher ****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES We are Yahs Assembly; we are Truth Seekers, desiring to worship the Creator according to his word.

John 4:23-24 But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the father in spirit and truth, for the father also does seek such to worship him, Elohim is spirit, and those who worship him need to worship in spirit and in truth..

**** If you were blessed by this Ministry and you would like to sow a seed, Bless this Ministry through PayPal @ https://yahsassembly.org/2018/08/31/d... Or through YouTube https://youtu.be/SJA9wUqO72w For More great Insight on the True Biblical Word of Yah Visit us online at our Website @ www.yahsassembly.org Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adSoOK1MTpAg/ Thank You for your love and Prayer!