JoJo Siwa and XOMG POP! "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: JoJo Siwa and XOMG POP!

Attend the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 3 red carpet premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California USA on Wednesday July 27th, 2022.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV