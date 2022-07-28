Recession Arrives & These Thomas Sowell Stories Become More Relevant | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about “The View’s” Sara Haines being forced by lawyers to clarify their lies about the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit for a second time; Thomas Sowell’s insights into how government really works during a time of recession; Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s new interest rate hike to combat inflation; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre trying to change the definition of recession even as Peter Doocy reads a recession definition from Biden official Brian Deese; mainstream media lackeys like Politico’s Ben White and the New York Times’ Paul Krugman trying to redefine recession; former Obama official David Axelrod reacting to the shockingly low approval ratings of Joe Biden with Democrats; and News Nation host Adrienne Bankert’s unscripted reaction to Joe Biden’s low approval with Latino voters.