Live From America 7.28.22 @11am STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, NO POLITICAL MERCY!

Fox News tries to censor explanation of the spreading of Monkey Pox LIVE - Now Fox has 100% sold out parroting Dem talking points on election fraud - 2nd Quarter of negative GDP proof we are in a recession - Peter Doocy humiliates WH press sec.

- Joe Manchin is caving to the Green New Deal spending spree - HUGE information coming out of WI as citizen discovers something massive about ballot harvesting - Racine County Sheriff calls on State AG to stop it now - FBI says man who tried to kill Justice Kavanaugh was going to kill 3 Justices - Shout out to the Australian Rugby team who refuse to promote LGBTQP - Gov.

Ron Desantis counter punches the LGBTQP community one day after being sued - NEW www.mystore.com/lfa