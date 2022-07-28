Senate Democrats Announce Deal on Climate, Health Care and Taxes

On July 27, Senator Joe Manchin announced that an agreement had been reached on health care costs, energy and climate issues.

CBS reports that Manchin said the deal will be paid for by closing tax loopholes on wealthy individuals and corporations.

The package, including legislation on health care, taxes and energy, still needs to be reviewed by the Senate parliamentarian.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement with Manchin stating that the , "revised legislative text will be submitted to the parliamentarian for review this evening and the full Senate will consider it next week.".

On July 27, President Joe Biden offered his support for the deal.

If enacted, this legislation will be historic, and I urge the Senate to move on this bill as soon as possible, and for the House to follow as well.

, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via CBS.

According to Schumer and Manchin, the bill invests $369 billion in energy security, combating climate change and extending the Affordable Care Act for three years.

The legislation also gives Medicare the ability to negotiate the price of prescription drugs.

CBS reports that Manchin's support shows an abrupt change of heart after the Democrat from West Virginia long opposed legislation on those issues.

The announcement came just hours after the Senate approved the Chips and Science Act, a bill to subsidize investments in U.S. semiconductor chip production