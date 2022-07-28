BraveTV REPORT - July 28, 2022 - DR. MARK SHERWOOD, ON 10TH AMENDMENT & WHO OVERREACH

We are in unprecedented times.

Dr Mark Sherwood is warning American citizens that they must hold fast to their constitutional rights.

If we don't, we could lose the very nation we call home.

During the covid-19 pandemic many American citizens have seen their constitutional rights stripped away for "the common good".

We were told we couldn't attend church, keep our businesses open, see loved ones, and travel.

We saw the hypocrisy of authoritarian politicians and questioned the ever-changing narratives pumped out by health organizations and media outlets.

Many conservative governors and local officials refused to bow the knee to this medical tyranny.

In hindsight we can now see the pros and cons of how each state handled the crisis and how they valued individual rights.

In the future we might not have that luxury.

It won't matter which governors are in charge, who we voted for, or even what the federal government dictates.

If something isn't done, our fate could be in the hands of world governance bureaucracies and global elites.