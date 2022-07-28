JetBlue Agrees To Buy Spirit for $3.8 Billion

'USA Today' reports that the deal on July 28 comes a day after Spirit's merger with Frontier Airlines fell through.

JetBlue has agreed to pay $33.50 a share in cash for Spirit.

That includes a prepayment of $2.50 a share once the transaction is approved by Spirit stockholders.

A ticking fee of 10 cents per month will also be imposed started January 2023 through closing.

If the deal is approved by U.S. regulators, it would create the fifth-largest airline in the country with a fleet of 458 aircraft.

Each airline will continue to operate independently until the transaction is finalized.

As you can imagine, combining two airlines takes time and we still have a lot more work to do behind the scenes.

After close, the combined airline will operate under the JetBlue brand.

, Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO, via email to customers.

Eventually, all Spirit aircraft will be converted to JetBlue, but for now nothing is changing – we remain two independent airlines until the transaction closes, Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO, via email to customers.

Any tickets you’ve purchased on either JetBlue or Spirit are still valid, and all your points and benefits stay exactly the same.

We will keep you posted as we have additional details to share, Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO, via email to customers