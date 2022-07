Cowboys Report LIVE - Roster Moves, Training Camp Takeaways & Trade Rumors

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp is here and the Cowboys Report with host Tom Downey is back live with all the Cowboys news, rumors and updates you need!

We’ve got some early Cowboys camp takeaways to discuss, the roster movies involving KaVontae Turpin and Nick Ralston, Cowboys trade rumors and camp notes on Dak Prescott, Anthony Barr, Tyler Smith and so many more!