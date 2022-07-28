[Ep. 249] The Daily AH,NC News Rodeo. News With Commentary From The Right Side Of The Barbed Wire.
[Ep. 249] The Daily AH,NC News Rodeo. News With Commentary From The Right Side Of The Barbed Wire.

Welcome To The Daily All Hat, No Cattle News Rodeo.

It&apos;s Two Hours Filled With Fun, Frivolity, and Facts* With Commentary From The Right Side Of The Barbed Wire.

(*Not necessarily in that order.)