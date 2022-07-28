Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Pose & Smile Together As They Reunite At ‘HSMTMTS’ Premiere

Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Reunite on Red Carpet For ‘HSMTMTS’ Season 3 Premiere | Billboard News
Billboard
On Wednesday night (July 27), the “Good 4 U” singer and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star reunited on..
On Wednesday night (July 27), the “Good 4 U” singer and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star reunited on..
Olivia Rodrigo has officially reunited on the red carpet with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua..
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunited at the season three premiere of their show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series..