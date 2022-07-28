Tips to Improve Your Memory, According to Doctors

1.

Quit Smoking.

According to a study published in the 'Journal of Alcohol & Drug Dependence,' smokers have a worse memory than their non-smoking peers.

2.

Play Board Games.

Researchers at the Université Bordeaux Ségalen and the Institute for European Expertise in Physiology found that board games helped adult patients to experience less depression and be 15% less likely to develop dementia.

3.

Watch Less TV.

According to a study published in the journal, 'Brain and Cognition,' people between the ages of 40 and 59 increase their risk of developing Alzheimer's by 1.3% for every hour of television they watch.

4.

Drink Coffee.

Many studies have shown the positive effects that caffeine has on memory.

One particular study published in 'Psychological Science' found that when older adults drank two cups of coffee, their memory stayed sharp throughout the day.