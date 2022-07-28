Kim Jong Un Threatens To Use Nukes Against the US and South Korea

Kim Jong Un Threatens To Use Nukes , Against the US and South Korea.

According to Fox News, on July 28, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported that , Kim Jong Un said he's prepared to use the "absolute power" of his country's nuclear weapons.

Our armed forces are completely prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country’s nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power dutifully, exactly and swiftly in accordance with its mission, Kim Jong Un, via North Korea's KCNA news agency.

Kim Jong Un reportedly accused America of "double standards" and "gangster-like" behavior due to conducting joint military drills with South Korea while condemning North Korea's missile tests.

The Supreme Leader accused the U.S. of "demonizing" North Korea to justify hostile actions.

He also criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for forging a military alliance with the U.S. .

Talking about military action against our nation, which possesses absolute weapons that they fear the most, is preposterous and is very dangerous suicidal action, Kim Jong Un, via North Korea's KCNA news agency.

Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful strength and the Yoon Suk Yeol government and his military will be annihilated, Kim Jong Un, via North Korea's KCNA news agency.

Fox News reports that Yoon has prioritized neutralizing North Korea's nuclear threats.

We once again urge North Korea to take the path of dialogue to achieve substantive denuclearization and peace, Yoon's office in response to Kim's remarks, via 'USA Today'.

U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea will soon conduct its first nuclear test in five years