Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With All of Her Children Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The iconic singer shared the image on July 28, writing, “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.”.

A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative.

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.

A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

A place to scream, release, feel freedom.

Beyoncé then referred to 'Renaissance' as a "beautiful journey of exploration" and thanked her children for giving her “space, creativity and inspiration.”.

Queen Bey also shared four different album covers of her posing in different ways on a holographic horse.

'Renaissance' is scheduled to drop on July 29, .

But 'Variety' reports that the album was leaked online 36 hours prior to the release.