Kelis Says She Didn’t Know Beyoncé Sampled Her for ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, 'Renaissance,' is set to drop on July 29.

But it was leaked online 36 hours before its official release, prompting reactions from fans.

The album features many sampled artists such as Donna Summer, Big Freedia and James Brown.

But another artist who was sampled, Kelis, apparently didn't sign off on it.

She shared her frustrations in the comments of an Instagram post that revealed her sample.

My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding, Kelis, via Instagram.

I heard about this the same way everyone else did.

Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled, Kelis, via Instagram.

... It’s not a collab it’s theft, Kelis, via Instagram.

Fans came to Beyoncé’s defense, saying Pharrell was the one Kelis should blame since he was a composer on the album.

Previously, Kelis accused Pharrell of stealing profits from her on her first two albums. Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it.’, Kelis, via Uproxx