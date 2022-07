BFSA! "NBA, MLB, NFL, LIV Player Movement, Griner Debacle & Rose"

On this week's Best Forking Sports Arena we jump into the latest speculation on possible high-profile trades and moves in the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Bubba Watson signing with LIV, the latest on Brittney Griner, Pete Rose getting a one-day MLB exemption from his ban, and more in the world of local and pro sports!