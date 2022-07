LIVE @9PM: MEXICANS BECOMING RACIST BY WHITE COLONIZERS DRINKING STARBUCKS???

Tyler Russell discusses the recent influx of White Californians moving to Mexico City - and the Mexicans based, racist response to it, as well as a futuristic city planned to be built in Saudi Arabia called The Line.

Tamara Lich and her grifter persona and connects are discussed, as well as two reaction videos, one to The recent Donald Trump investigation, and one about really stupid Gen Z kids who somehow get to vote.