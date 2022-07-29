Vengeance Dove Cameron Interview Part 2

Actress Dove Cameron describes her experiences working with Director B.J.
Novak and being on set making the film Vengeance.
Dove Cameron also describes some of the funny moments she had on set.
Check it out.
Actress Dove Cameron describes her experiences working with Director B.J.
Novak and being on set making the film Vengeance.
Dove Cameron also describes some of the funny moments she had on set.
Check it out.
Actress Dove Cameron describes her relationship with the Vengeance cast and talks about who her character Jasmine is. Check it out.