CUPRA Urban Rebel Exterior Design

CUPRA has revealed the future of the brand – which was establsihed just four years’ ago – with three new electrified models joining the line-up by 2025.

To date, the brand has delivered close to 200,000 units while its turnover has grown from 430 million euros in 2018 to almost 2.2 billion euros in 2021, far beyond all expectations.

In 2022, CUPRA intends to double its sales, turnover and global network of City Garages.

By 2025 CUPRA will have entered a new era with three new electrified models – CUPRA Terramar, CUPRA Tavascan and CUPRA UrbanRebel – as well as renewing its current product line-up.