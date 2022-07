Tens of thousands of truckers and people in Canada rally to protest mandatory vaccines

In the video, the protest team, known as the "self-owned motorcade", has drawn national attention from the west coast across Canada all the way eastward in the past week.

During the few days of the motorcade, it was cheered by the people along the way, and many people even more.

Raise the flag in the cold wind to show support.

Protesters danced and cheered with protest signs that read "Coercion Does Not Equal Consent" and "Empower Freedom."