THERE IS NO RECESSION - WHY THE STOCK MARKET WAS UP ON NEWS OF NEGATIVE Q2 GDP - Friday, July 29, 22

The United States is officially in a recession after getting our 2nd quarter in a row of negative GDP.

But Joe Biden, Janet Yellen, and Jerome Powell want you to believe that there is no recession.

So join me as we ignore the numbers, manipulate the facts, and pretend like everything is fine with the US economy.

This explains why the stock market was up on Thursday, despite news of a negative Q2 GDP print of -1.6%.

This is the stock market where the stock market news doesn't matter, the bear market is ignored, PE ratios are insane, and stocks rally on bad earnings.

Welcome to the irrational stock market of 2022.