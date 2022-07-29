Fans gather to watch final episode of Neighbours

Armed with jumpers, blankets and beanies, fans from across the world gathered in Melbourne on Thursday (July 28) night to watch the final episode of Australian soap opera Neighbours, which was concluding after 37 years.
The soap will air its final scenes on Channel 5 this week after three decades on our screens
Neighbours fans brave the cold and gather in Federation Square to watch the final episode of the long-running Aussie soap opera.