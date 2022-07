WEF PLANS TO BLOCK THE SUN WITH SPACE BUBBLES.... really

Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective.

In tonight's broadcast we look at a strange futuristic eco city being built by Saudi Arabia which will house 9 million people.

We also discuss a man who rescued 5 children from a burning building and the plan for the US to create a digital currency which will track every move and deduct tax from purchases.