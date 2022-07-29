Live From America 7.29.22 @11am REPUBLICAN PARTY THREATENS PRESIDENT TRUMP!

Ben Bergquam approaches illegal aliens stranded by the Cartel - LFA Producer Eli on much deserved vacation - The RNC and the Republican Party has threatened Trump if he runs again!

- Kari Lake exposes her RINO opponent along with Mike Judas Pence - New Mexico election fraud is now under microscope - The 1st Major US city to declare a state of emergency over Monkey Pox - Power in numbers as patriotic cities push back against mask mandates - The Gateway Pundit goes after Epstein's client list!

- Week by week numbers look better for Republicans - TX Gov.

Greg Abbot fires back at Mayor Bowser - CDC worked with big tech to silence COVID speech and we have the documents - Fed Judge stops COVID vaxx mandate of Air Force members - 2 Lifelong Democrats switch parties over Southern Border crisis - Leave you with a smile!