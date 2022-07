Wedding of the dead | Pretha Kalyanam | What is Pretha Kalyanam| Oneindia News *News

The ritual of Pretha Kalyanam or the marriage of the dead is practiced in certain parts of Karnataka and Kerala.

In this ritual, the children below the age of 18 who passed away are married off so that they can attain peace or moksha in afterlife.

