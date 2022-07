Wagatha Christie: Rebekah loses libel case against Coleen

It has taken three years of legal wrangling and millions of pounds in lawyers’ fees, but the battle of the footballers’ wives has come to an end.

Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney, and she could have to fork out millions to cover the bill.

Report by Burnsla.

