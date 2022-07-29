Spanish Prosecutors To Seek 8-Year Prison Sentence for Shakira for Alleged Tax Fraud

AP reports that on July 29, prosecutors in Spain said they'd seek a prison sentence of eight years and two months for Shakira if she is convicted for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira is accused of not paying $15 million in taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors allege Shakira spent over half of each year in Spain during those years, which would make her liable to pay taxes.

Prosecutors also wish to fine the popstar $24 million.

AP reports that the indictment includes six charges against the 45-year-old singer.

She reportedly rejected a settlement deal offered by the prosecution, which means the case will go to trial.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Shakira's PR team maintains that the singer has always paid her taxes.

Meanwhile, the singer recently ended her 11-year relationship with Gerard Piqué.

They share two children together.

