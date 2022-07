This Week In Music News: BTS' House Is On AirBnb, BLACKPINK's New Music Video, Lizzo Go to No.1 & More | Billboard News

This week in music news: the mansion BTS stayed in for 'In the Soop' is on AirBnb, BLACKPINK release their music video for 'Ready to Love', Posh Spice belts out this Spice Girls classic, Lizzo goes to No.1 on the Hot 100 and Olivia Rodrigo reunites and gets friendly with Joshua Bassett and more!