Live From America 7.29.22 @5pm The Devil Wins Battles..God Wins Wars!

Peter Doocy gets WH Press Secretary to skip like a bad record - Kari Lake officially files complaint against Gov.

Ducey and Karrin Robson - Las Vegas absolutely flooded from Monsoon - Senator Wendy Rogers pushes hard for the AZ Dream Team August 2nd!

- The WEF now says Government should confiscate your personal car - More bare shelves Biden Recession stories - The internet never forgets!

Dems tell us what a recession is - The devil won a battle in Indiana - Secret Service Director changes date of his retirement to battle the SHAMuary 6th committee!