Mark Groubert and the Box of Broken Dreams

You know the box.

The box that’s left by folks who are not moving to another place in Los Angeles, but home.

Home to Wallace, Idaho, or Quincy, Illinois.

Home to Greenville, Alabama, or Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Small-town America.

The places where dreams are born.

The box is the stuff that can’t fit in the back of the U-Haul.

The box is the life being left behind.