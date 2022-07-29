Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million Selling Debut Art Collection

'People' reports that Depp released 780 original prints with London's Castle Fine Art gallery on July 28.

According to 'The Sunday-Times,' the 'Friends & Heroes' collection sold out "almost immediately," earning the 59-year-old actor over $3.6 million.

Showcasing prints of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards.

The gallery said Depp focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person.".

Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him, Castle Fine Art, via statement.

From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny, Castle Fine Art, via statement.

Each portrait was listed online for $3,973.

Sets of four were available for $15,040.

I've always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire, Johnny Depp, via statement.

My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself.

No one should ever limit themselves, Johnny Depp, via statement.

Castle Fine Art said, "this world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, selling out in just hours."