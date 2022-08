Diablo 2 Assassin Walkthrough Act 1 // Part 5 THE CAVE

The Assassin is one of the two expansion characters introduced in Diablo II: Lord of Destruction.

She is a member of the Viz-Jaq'taar, an order of mage slayers instituted to hunt down rogue sorcerers corrupted by demonic magic.

In order to avoid becoming corrupt themselves, the Assassins were trained to fight without using any magic by using traps and fighting in close quarters with martial arts.

They train the mind and body to fight mages and resist their magics.