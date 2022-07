MiG 21 crash: Mortal remains of flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal reach home | Oneindia news *News

Mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal who lost his life in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Barmer, Rajasthan on 28th July, reached his native place in Jammu on Saturday.

Many from his town came to pay their last respects to the flight lieutenant who lost his life in the tragic crash.

