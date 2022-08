RT News - July 30 2022 (09:00 MSK)

Moscow blames Kiev's troops for the shelling of a detention facility in the Donetsk People's Republic in which 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war died.

An RT crew joins Donetsk fighters targeting Ukrainian troops who have long been shelling civilians in the republic.

Energy rationing measures kick in across Germany as the EU's top economy seeks to lead by example, with Europeans gearing up for a cold winter due to the repercussions of their own sanctions against Russia.