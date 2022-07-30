Climate Emergency | Why Did John Brennan Say, "The Technology's Potential to Alter Weather Patterns & Benefit Cert

John Brennan | Former Director of Central Intelligence | "The Technology's Potential to Alter Weather Patterns and Benefit Certain Regions of the World at the Expense of Others Region Could Trigger Sharp Opposition from Some Nations."
John Brennan | Former Director of Central Intelligence | "The Technology's Potential to Alter Weather Patterns and Benefit Certain Regions of the World at the Expense of Others Region Could Trigger Sharp Opposition from Some Nations."
John Brennan | Former Director of Central Intelligence | "The Technology's Potential to Alter Weather Patterns..