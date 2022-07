It’s all ‘sweet’ for 'Ek Villain Returns'

The team of 'Ek Villain Returns' took us all by surprise with its Day 1 collection at the box office.

The film, which is the spiritual successor of the 2014 film 'Ek Villain', has managed to rake in Rs 7.5 crores.

Given the film’s budget, we can state that it’s a good start for the film.

