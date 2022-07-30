Milky Way glimmers over Syria's Idlib

Timelapse images show the Milky Way galaxy glimmering in the night sky as it eerily lights up the town of al-Nayrab, in Syria's northwestern Idlib region, on the frontline between regime forces and rebel fighters.
Stunning pictures of the night sky are seen in this timelapse video taken amidst the destruction in Syria's Idlib province.