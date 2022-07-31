Locke & Key Season 3

Locke & Key Season 3 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, LOCKE & KEY follows 3 siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.

In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who's dead-set on possessing the keys.

Starring Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, Griffin Gluck release date August 10, 2022 (on Netflix)