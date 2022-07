God's Country Movie

God's Country Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A black former police officer turned professor in a rural college town is drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test in this modern Western.

Directed by Julian Higgins starring Thandiwe Newton, Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Kai Lennox, Jefferson White, Tanaya Beatty release date September 16, 2022 (in theaters)