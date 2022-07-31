House of Darkness Movie

House of Darkness Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Driving home to her secluded estate after meeting at a local bar, a player out to score thinks his beautiful, mysterious date will be another casual hook-up.

While getting acquainted, their flirtation turns playful, sexy and sinister.

Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out.

Directed by Neil LaBute starring Kate Bosworth, Justin Long, Gia Crovatin, Lucy Walters release date September 9, 2022 (in theaters) September 13, 2022 (on VOD/Digital)