Covid-19 Update: India reports 19,673 fresh cases in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India on Sunday reported a slight dip in the Covid-19 cases in the country.

19,673 fresh cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the country to 1,43,676.

