Nepal: 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts the country, tremors felt in Bihar | Oneindia news

Nepal woke up to fresh tremors on Sunday morning when an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal's Dhitung, 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu.

Tremors were also felt in Bihar's Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur districts on Sunday morning at around 8 am.

