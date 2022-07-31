Iraqi cleric followers continue parliament sit-in

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr prepared for an open-ended sit-in at Iraq's parliament on Sunday (July 31), in a move that could prolong political deadlock or plunge the country into fresh violence.
Thousands of the Shi'ite Muslim cleric's loyalists stormed into the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Saturday, taking over the..
Watch VideoThousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric stormed into Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time..