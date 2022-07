Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED after hours of search | Oneindia news *Breaking

The Enforcement Directorate has detained Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut after hours long search at his residence in Mumbai.

The MP was interrogated for 9 long hours and was arrested post the questioning and the search which began at 7 am on Sunday morning.

