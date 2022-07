Odisha: Rare black tiger sighted in Odisha's Simplipal National Park | Oneindia news *News

In a rare sighting from Odisha's Similipal National Park, a black tiger was seen marking its territory.

The video of the rarely sighted creature was shared on social media and has been widely circulated among the netizens since.

In the video, the tiger can be seen leaving scratch marks on a tree.

#SimilipalNationalPark #BlackTiger #ViralVideo