Dorries doesn’t speak for Liz's campaign, says Brandon Lewis

MP Brandon Lewis says Nadine Dorries is “an independent person” and does not speak for Liz Truss nor her campaign after she was criticised for sharing a tweet depicting Rishi Sunak wielding a knife at Boris Johnson.

Report by Lewisl.

